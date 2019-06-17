Pupils at an Alnwick primary school have passed their dance exams in style.

A number of children at St Michael’s CE Primary School have achieved graded certification in both 'modern dance' and 'ballet' with the Alnwick Academy of Dance.

Students were entered at a variety of grades from primary exams up to Grade 4 and all results were either merit or distinction.

Successful candidates Reece, Amelia, Jack, Sophie, Lucy, Carly and Karis were presented with their certificates in a school assembly.

Headteacher Gavin Johnston said: “We are very proud at St Michael's to have so many talented children at our school.

“We wish all the children the best of luck for their subsequent exams and for any attending the cruise over the summer!”

The Alnwick Academy of Dance undertakes an annual cruise around the Mediterranean. This year’s trip from July 21-29 will see them performing on board the MSC Divina as part of the evening entertainment.