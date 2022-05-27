The Year 12 photography and arts students visited the University of Sunderland’s photography, video and digital imaging course and new facilities at the Northern Centre of Photography.

Loaded with industry standard equipment such as a Phase One digital camera which produces astonishing levels of detail and brand new Bowens flash kits, the professional studio was the students’ main venue for the day.

Mr Hay, who led the trip, said: “Getting involved in a real photography studio is a brilliant experience as the hands-on nature of it and knowing you’re using what professionals use gives students an understanding of creative careers, as well as some of the best portfolio work we’ve seen recently in year 12.”

Creative arts students on a visit to the University of Sunderland.

A traditional darkroom might bring back lots of memories of magically emerging prints for some.

They are still a thriving part of degree student’s practice and forms a pivotal part of film photography’s current renaissance.

Making prints made by creatively arranging objects on photo paper, exposed with an enlarger was an engaging and tactile introduction to the origins of photography.

Mr Hay said: “This was the first time we’ve had our students out to higher education venues for art and design in over two years and it was utterly refreshing and revitalising to see how our courses lead into creative careers, and to dip in for a day to potential futures for students.