Alnwick mum who was the first to swim the English Channel with a stoma will tell her story at an event in Alnmouth

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 24th Jan 2025, 15:13 BST
An Alnwick mum who became the first ever person to swim the English Channel with a stoma bag will tell her inspiring story at an event in Alnmouth.

Gill Castle gained national acclaim after becoming the first ostomate to swim the channel, from Dover to France, in 2023. She inspired many after overcoming medical challenges caused by a complicated birth.

Gill has since made it her mission to use her personal experiences to raise awareness of a medical condition and support women injured in childbirth in the UK and Kenya through her charity, Chameleon Buddies.

She will appear at The Hindmarsh Hall in Alnmouth in an evening named ‘From Injury to Inspiration’ on Saturday, February 1 where attendees can hear Gill’s story while enjoying cheese and wine.

Gill celebrated after completing the channel swim, raising thousands for her charity which supports women in Northumberland and Kenya who have struggled with adapting to life after a difficult childbirth or stoma surgery.

This comes after Alnwick Town Council made Gill Castle an Honorary Freeman of the town for ‘outstanding services to charity and her dedication to the betterment of others.’

Tickets can be purchased from ticket source.

