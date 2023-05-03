Current students are entered into French and Spanish GCSEs and Spanish A-Level, and have the opportunity to attend a ‘dabble club’ where they can try out other world languages.

Testament to the hard work of the students and staff in the department; an impressive number of students have entered the Anthea Bell translation competition, organised by Queens College, Oxford.

The entrants will first see their work judged by the teaching staff at Duchess’s High then five entrants will be sent off to be judged by the University College in the coming weeks.

Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick.

Inspired by the work of the translator Anthea Bell, one of the finest and most influential translators of the 20th and 21st centuries, The Young Translator Competition is organised by the Queen's College, Oxford and aims to inspire school children to discover and develop their creative linguistic skills.

Last year year 9 student Grace O’Malley received a commendation for her Spanish poem.

Co-heads Alan Rogers and James Wilson are holding a special European breakfast for the entrants.

They said: “This is something they should be particularly proud of, and we hope that the judges recognise the standard of this work.”