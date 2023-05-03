News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick language students enter national competition organised by Oxford University

The teaching of languages has never been more important than now – and it is thriving at Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick.

By Ian Smith
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:18 BST

Current students are entered into French and Spanish GCSEs and Spanish A-Level, and have the opportunity to attend a ‘dabble club’ where they can try out other world languages.

Testament to the hard work of the students and staff in the department; an impressive number of students have entered the Anthea Bell translation competition, organised by Queens College, Oxford.

The entrants will first see their work judged by the teaching staff at Duchess’s High then five entrants will be sent off to be judged by the University College in the coming weeks.

Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick.Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick.
Inspired by the work of the translator Anthea Bell, one of the finest and most influential translators of the 20th and 21st centuries, The Young Translator Competition is organised by the Queen's College, Oxford and aims to inspire school children to discover and develop their creative linguistic skills.

Last year year 9 student Grace O’Malley received a commendation for her Spanish poem.

Co-heads Alan Rogers and James Wilson are holding a special European breakfast for the entrants.

They said: “This is something they should be particularly proud of, and we hope that the judges recognise the standard of this work.”

The students have been working on translation skills during a lunchtime club run by Sofi Dixon. The entrants from DCHS were: Sophie, Vincent, Travis, Bella, Eleanor, and Bethan, all in year 8. Winners will be announced in due course.

