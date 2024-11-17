All ears for school's Children In Need fundraising effort

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at a Bedlington school were ‘all ears’ when it came to this year’s Children in Need fundraising appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children across all year groups at St Bede’s Catholic Primary School arrived at the school gates on Friday, November 15 sporting yellow or brown, furry, teddy-bear ears in aid of the charity.

“On Friday, we spread the message of what Children in Need supports in our Celebration Assembly,” said Samantha Fairbairn, Assistant Head at the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“The children were invited to come in wearing Pudsey or Blush ears to support this message.”