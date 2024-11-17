All ears for school's Children In Need fundraising effort

By Beth Davies Matthew
Contributor
Published 17th Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 10:20 GMT
Pupils at a Bedlington school were ‘all ears’ when it came to this year’s Children in Need fundraising appeal.

Children across all year groups at St Bede’s Catholic Primary School arrived at the school gates on Friday, November 15 sporting yellow or brown, furry, teddy-bear ears in aid of the charity.

“On Friday, we spread the message of what Children in Need supports in our Celebration Assembly,” said Samantha Fairbairn, Assistant Head at the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“The children were invited to come in wearing Pudsey or Blush ears to support this message.”

