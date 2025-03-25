RAF air cadets from Northumberland soared to success at the UK Youth Rocketry Challenge.

Three teams from Durham Northumberland Wing took part in the Scottish regional heat.

Team Skylark II emerged as regional champions and secured their place in the national finals in May.

Meanwhile, Team Rocketeers placed in the top three and could also progress to the national stage once all results are confirmed.

Team Rocketeers prepping their rocket ready for launch.

The national champions will win an all-expenses-paid trip to Paris, where they will represent the UK in an international showdown against teams from the USA, Japan, and France at the Paris Airshow in June.

UKROC is the UK’s largest model rocketry competition, challenging young people to design, build, and launch a model rocket carrying a payload of two raw eggs – representing astronauts.

The goal is to reach an altitude of 790 feet and land safely within 41-44 seconds, keeping the eggs intact.

Each year, competition rules change to encourage fresh thinking and innovative designs.

Warrant Officer Dan Rogerson-Parkin RAFAC, of 1801 (Alnwick) Squadron and the mentor for the teams, said: "This is a great achievement for all involved. UKROC is a fantastic STEM activity that gets young people thinking, perfecting their designs, and gaining a real understanding of project management, physics, and more. It’s great to see their success, which reflects the effort and dedication our cadets put into this challenge.”

ADS chief executive, Kevin Craven, added: “The UK Youth Rocketry Challenge is a fantastic example of how the aerospace, defence, security, and space sectors can support and encourage young people into fascinating and rewarding careers.”