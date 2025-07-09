AI on the agenda for teachers

The Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust event was attended by teaching staff from across the Trust’s schools, who are currently trialling the use of AI in the classroom. The event was hosted by Sacred Heart Catholic High School, one of BBCET’s secondary schools.

Speakers included Geography Teacher Amy Charlton from St Cuthbert’s Catholic High School; English Teacher Clare Feeney from St Thomas More Catholic Academy; Alex Robertson and Martin Edworthy, who both teach Science at Sacred Heart; and Senior Leader Ian Bradley, also from Sacred Heart.

“Teachers from primary and secondary schools across the Trust attended the event – specifically, all teaching staff interested in AI and the delivery of whole-school CPD,” said Mr Bradley, who helped organise the day in his role as BBCET Secondary CPD Lead.

“The CPD event was designed to inspire, inform, and ignite innovation in classrooms across our Trust.”

Among the wide-ranging topics covered were the use of ChatGPT and video transcripts, and the making of podcasts with Google NotebookLM, as well as how to utilise a range of other AI-powered tools. The Trust is passionate about enhancing learning for all, cutting unnecessary workload and increasing opportunities for teachers to target the needs of specific pupils.

BBCET, which comprises 39 schools across Northumberland, North Tyneside, and Newcastle, is one of the largest educational trusts in the country, with more than 1,900 employees and 14,000 pupils, and holds regular CPD events.

“Events like this are important in helping teachers across the Trust to share best practice and become ‘greater than the sum of our parts’,” added Mr Bradley.

