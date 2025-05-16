A message from Newcastle to The Vatican

As 133 Catholic Cardinals assembled in the Sistine Chapel for the Conclave to choose a new Pope, students in Newcastle took to YouTube to lend their support to the process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2.26-minute video from St Cuthbert’s Catholic High School starts with the image of a red candle being lit in front of a framed photograph of the late Pope Francis, and features six students from the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“We had sent an earlier video to the Vatican for Pope Francis, sending prayers and best wishes during his illness,” explained Headteacher Dan Murray. “This was offered in several different languages to reflect the diversity of the school and the universality of the Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the Church’s recent and ongoing synodal process, I thought it was appropriate and fitting for the boys to share their hopes and prayers for the Church at this time.”

Students at St Cuthbert's Catholic High School send message of support for the Conclave.

In the recording, the students, who are all in Year 9, take it in turns to share their prayers for the Cardinals, the election process, and the new Pope, as well as expressing their hopes for the future.

“My prayer is for the new appointed Cardinals,” said the first speaker in the video, which has been sent to The Vatican. “May God guide you to make the best decision for the good of the Church.”

The second added, “As young Catholics, we hope the Pope can help world leaders to end wars and organise peace talks,” while another said: “We are praying that the Holy Spirit will guide the Cardinals to choose a smart, respectful, and inspirational, new Pope, who will lead the Catholic Church with humility in the memory of all popes before him, bringing peace, justice, and truth to all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conclave began on Wednesday, May 7 and is expected to take two or three days – although one in the 13th Century supposedly lasted for more than two years.

Students at St Cuthbert's Catholic High School send message of support for the Conclave.

“We hope that the Holy Spirit can guide our new Cardinals to make the right choice and bless our new Pope,” said the fourth St Cuthbert’s student. “May he act as God's representative and lead the Catholic Church throughout the coming years.”

“We hope the new Pope will lead with kindness and respect, and that he will follow in the footsteps of Jesus and St Peter,” continued the penultimate speaker. “We hope he will love all people around the world, young and old, ill and well, and those who have stepped off the right path.”

The video ends with a prayer from the final student: “May God bless you in this sacred task, and may Our Lady watch over you always. Be assured of prayers of young people around the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The boys were all volunteers,” added Mr Murray, who led the project with the assistance of Deputy Head David Swindells, and Art and Photography Teacher Dean Miller. “They decided and wrote what they wanted to say. I think the video truly reflects this.

Students at St Cuthbert's Catholic High School send message of support for the Conclave.

“I think that it is very important for young people to share their hopes and dreams for the Church. As the Cardinals prepare to elect the successor of St Peter, the young people of 2025 should rightly share their hopes and prayers that the Holy Spirit will guide the electors in the heavy responsibility of choosing a Pope for our time – one who can faithfully guide the Church through the challenges and hopes of 2025 and beyond.”