The mother of a visually impaired teenager who is heading to Newcastle University to study Physics said his success shows you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it.

Cramlington Learning Village (CLV) student Daniel Hayton, who suffers from a degenerative eye condition, received an A* in Computer Science and A grades in Maths and Physics.

“All the staff – teachers, teaching assistants – has been so helpful and gone above and beyond. I couldn’t have done this without my mum as well,” said Daniel whose older brother was also born with a condition called microphthalmia. The brothers’ sight is further affected by glaucoma.

“I’ve spent seven years here so that’s a good chunk of my time – even if I live to 70 it’s a tenth of my life. But I’m excited about September and what might be coming. It’s definitely going to be a new adventure.

Proud mum Brenda Hayton and her son Daniel. Picture: Steve Brock

“I hope to live independently but my mam’s expecting me to come back every weekend with my washing.”

Daniel’s mum Brenda said: “I’m just so proud of him because he’s done so well given his visual impairment. His results are fantastic but without the support of the school he would never have achieved what he has. They have been brilliant.”

She added: “It shows you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it.”

Nearly half of all the students at Cramlington Learning Village achieved top grades in their A-Levels and Vocational studies. There was an impressive set of results for school’s science students, in particular.

Cramlington Learning Village students Rebecca Maugham and Lauren Garrett. Picture: Steve Brock

Sam Lloyd received four A* in Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths. “I knew it was a possibility but I wasn’t expecting it, so it’s still really nice,” he said.

“When I opened the envelope my hands were trembling a bit and there were all these bits of paper and I was thinking which one’s my results.”

Sam will study Physics at Durham University where he will be joined by his friend Joseph Tolfrey. He was awarded three A* and will study Chemistry. “The teachers are wonderful. They helped me get to where I want to be.”

Rebecca Maugham will start her seven years of training at Newcastle University’s School of Medicine to become a doctor after her three A* in Biology, Chemistry and Psychology.

“I’m really excited. I haven’t bought anything yet, so that will be this week’s job,” said Rebecca, who was particularly grateful to her Head of Year for preparing her for the tests and interviews she faced as part of her University application.

Her friend Lauren Garrett also has a long road ahead but – rather than the traditional route – she has chosen a Solicitors’ Degree Apprenticeship. From next month she will be working for a Newcastle law firm four days a week and studying on the fifth. After six years she will become a qualified solicitor.

“Now, more than ever, it’s really difficult to get graduate jobs in law because of how competitive it is. So getting in at 18 is a big step,” said Lauren.

Co-headteachers Jon Bird and Kim Irving said: “It has been an excellent year for CLV students with some impressive results.”