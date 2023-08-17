Hugo Cornall, from Embleton, was awarded A*s in French and History and an A in Art. He plans to remain in the region to study Modern European Languages and History at Durham University.

He said: “I’m really happy with my grades and I’m so glad that all the hard work – especially that of the teachers who worked so closely with us during some turbulent times – has paid off. I feel really grateful for the education I’ve received and I can’t thank Dame Allan’s enough.”

Amy Harvey, from Blyth, achieved A* grades in Psychology and Spanish and an A in Maths, securing her place at the University of Leeds to study Psychology.

Amy Harvey, Joseph Batey, Hugo Cornall and Anna Stephenson. Picture: Crest Photography

She returned to Newcastle-based Dame Allan’s to collect her results on Thursday and said: “I’m really excited and I’m just thrilled with my grades. It’s an amazing feeling to have the results paper in my hand and know I’m heading to university to study a subject that I’ve really loved at Dame Allan’s.”

Joseph Batey, from Hexham, achieved three A* grades in Physics, Maths and Further Maths and an A in Chemistry. He has accepted a place at the prestigious University of Warwick to study Maths.

The 18-year-old said: “I'm excited to start my course, I've always been interested in problem-solving and think Maths will hold me in good stead for my future career.

"I've really enjoyed my time at Dame Allan's - I've been involved in a lot of co-curricular activities, so it's been a highlight getting to meet lots of different people throughout the years. I'd definitely tell any future students to get stuck in and try out as many activities as possible!"

Toby Dickinson, also from Hexham, achieved an A* in Biology and As in Maths and Physics. He has chosen to study Robotics Engineering at the University of Bath.

Anna Stephenson, from Corbridge, achieved straight As in Biology, Chemistry and Maths and an A* in an EPQ, a qualification worth half an A Level.

Will Scott, Principal at Dame Allan’s Schools, said: “We have a really strong cohort of A Level pupils from across Northumberland who have worked very hard and are all deserving of the remarkable grades they have been awarded.”

Dame Allan’s Schools shared an impressive set of A-level results. Almost half (46.4% per cent) of the 113 pupils in Year 13 achieved A* and A grades, while 73.8 per cent were awarded A* to B grades. Pupils, many of whom balance their A-levels with co-curricular activities, sport and further studies, attained a pass rate of 99.7 per cent.

Mr Scott added: “We are exceptionally proud of our pupils who have shown remarkable strength and an unwavering commitment to their studies having experienced an unprecedented level of disruption during their Senior School exam years.