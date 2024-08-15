Six students were successful in securing places at Oxbridge, another five will go on to do medicine and two to veterinary school.

Many have secured places at university to study a wide range of courses from architecture to agriculture, animation to audio engineering, whilst others have secured high quality apprenticeships and employment.

Will Cottiss, who achieved an outstanding four A* grades, has secured a place to study at Harvard University and will leave for the states on Saturday, whilst Mariia Liashko who joined King Edwards two years ago after fleeing the war in Ukraine will now go on to Durham University to study Economics after achieving three A* grades.

Headteacher, Clare Savage commented: “As a school community we are so proud of our students' efforts and achievements this year. I want to extend my thanks to all of the teachers, school staff, and parents who have supported our students along the way.”

Jack Quinlan, Head of Post 16 added: “These fantastic results reflect the hard work and dedication that our students have put into their studies over the past two years. They are an incredibly talented cohort and they should be proud of all that they have accomplished throughout their time at the school. We wish them all the best with their next steps.

"We still have some spaces available for any student wishing to join our 6th Form this year and they can apply via the website at sixthformkevi.cheviotlt.co.uk.”

1 . KEVI 1 A-Level students at King Edward VI School in Morpeth. Photo: KEVI Photo Sales

2 . KEVI 2 A-Level students at King Edward VI School in Morpeth. Photo: KEVI Photo Sales

3 . KEVI 3 A-Level students at King Edward VI School in Morpeth. Photo: KEVI Photo Sales

4 . KEVI 4 A-Level students at King Edward VI School in Morpeth. Photo: KEVI Photo Sales