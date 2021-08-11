New starters in north Northumberland in September 2007.

A-level students 2021: 31 reminders of how it all began

This has been a momentous week for 2021’s cohort of A-level students.

By Paul Larkin
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 11:44 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th August 2021, 12:09 am

Covid-19 has disrupted their education so much that their work has been assessed by their teachers and grades produced from a combination of mock exams, coursework and in-class assessments. These 31 pictures of school new starters in 2007, are reminders of how their journey began.

1. The journey begins... Whittingham

Whittingham First School new starters in September 2007.

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Whittingham

New starters at Whittingham First School in September 2007.

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Wooler

New starters at Wooler First School in September 2007.

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Swarland

New starters at Swarland First School in September 2007.

Photo: Jane Coltman

