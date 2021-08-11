A-level students 2021: 31 reminders of how it all began

Covid-19 has disrupted their education so much that their work has been assessed by their teachers and grades produced from a combination of mock exams, coursework and in-class assessments. These 31 pictures of school new starters in 2007, are reminders of how their journey began.
1. The journey begins... Whittingham
Whittingham First School new starters in September 2007.
Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Whittingham
New starters at Whittingham First School in September 2007.
Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Wooler
New starters at Wooler First School in September 2007.
Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Swarland
New starters at Swarland First School in September 2007.
Photo: Jane Coltman