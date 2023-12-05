A Level student from Blyth volunteers at women's charity to support its 'brilliant work' in the community
Marking International Volunteer Day on Tuesday, December 5, Arwen Jenkins, a year 13 student at Dame Allan’s Schools, described her experience volunteering at West End Women and Girls Centre in Newcastle.
Arwen, who is taking English Literature, French, and Psychology A Levels and aspires to a career in international relations, has attended the centre each week since September to help organise and run activities for young girls.
She said: “The opportunity to work within the Women and Girls Centre stuck out to me because of my own personal interest in gender politics, but more importantly, because I respected and agreed with their values and the brilliant work they do as a community centre.
“Volunteering has given me a personal insight into my local community that books cannot compare to, and it has taught me that volunteer work is an essential part of growth in character and perspective.
“Observing the pure generosity and kindness in the staff, the time and money they devote to bettering their community and being a part of it, is something special and eye-opening.”
Arwen is one of 27 students that volunteer as part of her sixth form’s co-curricular community service programme.
Will Scott, principal at Dame Allan’s Schools, said: “Every year, our Sixth Form pupils find deep fulfilment in the volunteer work they carry out in the community.
“The schools feel a huge sense of pride in the time our pupils selflessly give to others and year after year we feel encouraged by the healthy numbers of pupils wanting to volunteer.”