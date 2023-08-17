News you can trust since 1854
A-level results success at Berwick Academy

A-level results continue to strengthen at Berwick Academy.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 17th Aug 2023, 17:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 17:08 BST
A group of Berwick Academy students pictured on A-level results day.A group of Berwick Academy students pictured on A-level results day.
The school has announced that they showed a year-on-year improvement, in stark contrast to the national picture this year.

Strong performances in maths and the science subjects will see Emily Cruickshanks beginning a degree in artificial intelligence and computer science at Newcastle University, alongside Albie Slater who will be studying electrical engineering.

Engineering remains a popular destination for science students, with Adrijus Smilgys undertaking a degree in mechanical engineering and Harry Jeffrey beginning his studies in aerospace engineering at Heriot Watt.

Left, Saskia Morton (going to study nursing at Northumbria) and Kirstin Blake (going to study art illustration at York). Right, Natasha Armstrong (going to study nursing at Edinburgh Napier).Left, Saskia Morton (going to study nursing at Northumbria) and Kirstin Blake (going to study art illustration at York). Right, Natasha Armstrong (going to study nursing at Edinburgh Napier).
The new Level 3 specialist course in engineering saw its first graduates, with students moving onto study specialist engineering courses or beginning high-quality apprenticeships in a wide range of areas from civil to subsea engineering.

Richard Johnson, head of Year 13, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with this talented group of students over the last five years. They were ambitious and hard-working throughout.

“As a teacher, seeing our students blossom and take steps towards their futures is the greatest honour.

“We are delighted with their success and look forward to celebrating their future achievements.”

Neil Moulang (music at the British Music Institute) and Harry Jeffrey (aerospace engineering at Heriot Watt).Neil Moulang (music at the British Music Institute) and Harry Jeffrey (aerospace engineering at Heriot Watt).
There were a number of notable successes for students aspiring to careers in law, with Milan Patay, Menha Khan and Callum Hayward all beginning law degrees.

Meanwhile, Keane Blackhall will be taking the first steps on the road to a career in accountancy at York.

Students moving into public service include Natasha Armstrong and Saskia Morton, who will be studying nursing in Edinburgh and Newcastle respectively, Luke Thompson, who will be joining Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, and Matt Leslie, who is beginning an apprenticeship in education.

Zara Blackie is moving into a social care apprenticeship, having impressed employers during her health and social care studies.

Emily Cruickshanks (artificial intelligence and computer science at Newcastle) and Milan Patay (law at Oxford Brookes).Emily Cruickshanks (artificial intelligence and computer science at Newcastle) and Milan Patay (law at Oxford Brookes).
Tracy Hush, Berwick Academy’s headteacher, said: “We are very proud of our students. Their hard work and resilience has led them to excellent results in what was an extremely challenging year nationally.

“We are particularly grateful to parents, carers and the wider community for their on-going support.

“Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we are delighted that all Berwick Academy students have been placed at their universities and colleges – or in high-quality employment.”

