A-level results day sees 80 students from Cramlington Learning Village secure a place at their first choice university.

A further 20 have been successful in securing degree apprenticeships with high profile employers, including Northumbria Police, the construction and development company Bowmer and Kirkland, Sellafield Power Station and Lidl.

Head of sixth form Ken Brechin said: “This success is the result of a shared effort between students, staff, and families. We wish all of our leavers the very best as they move on to the next stage of their education or careers."

Iona Roberts, who received three A* grades and an A, is going to study Medicine at Liverpool University to achieve her ambition of becoming a doctor.

Cramlington Learning Village's successful sixth formers. (Photo: Steve Brock)

From the age of 16, Iona has been on work experience in various departments of Cramlington Hospital, as well as volunteering for the Toby Henderson Trust, supporting children with autism, and the Rainbows.

Iona said: “Since I've come to this school, I've wanted to be a doctor. I couldn’t see myself doing anything else.”

Lily Woodman, w ho achieved an A* in Biology and Physics and Distinction* in Sport, considered a number of careers before going back to her primary school for work experience, convincing her to become a teacher.

She said: “I originally applied to do physio and then I withdrew my application because I didn't like it anymore. I also considered doing dietetics. At one point I wanted to be a dentist. I've been through a lot of different things but I'm happy with my final choice.”

Erik Pettersson will go on to study Chemical Engineering at the University of Edinburgh after four A*s. (Photo: Steve Brock)

Ollie Smith has worked part-time for Greggs and next month starts his Degree Apprenticeship with Lidl. “It's a secure job, lots of opportunities to progress, an excellent salary and no student debt,” he said.

Erik Pettersson is taking a more traditional route, studying Chemical Engineering at the University of Edinburgh after his four A* in Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry and Physics.

He explained “I’ve had the best teachers I could have. They’ve been so helpful and spent so much time with me outside of lessons. I couldn’t have asked for a better school.”

Co-headteachers of Cramlington Learning Village (CLV) Jon Bird and Kim Irving said: "We are so proud of our students for their achievements and for the determination and character they have shown over the past two years.”