A-level results day: Almost 90% of King Edward VI School students achieve A*-C grades
Nearly three quarters of sixth formers at King Edward VI School in Morpeth are off to higher education after clinching excellent A-level results.
Many are due to start at a number of high-performing universities, including Cambridge and Oxford, as well as many Russell Group and Ivy League institutions.
Delighted head teacher Clare Savage said: “These incredibly positive results represent all the hard work of our students throughout their time at King Edward’s.
"It is also an illustration of the dedication and commitment of the staff and parents who have supported our students to enable them to achieve so highly.
As they prepare to move on to further study or work, I would like to thank our students for the significant and positive contribution they have made to our school. They have excelled in so many fields and we have been so impressed by all of their achievements.
"We wish all of our students every success in their future endeavours.”
Leanne Johnston, head of post-16, thanked the students for their efforts and congratulated them on their successes. "The progress each and every student has made throughout sixth form is exceptional, with many exceeding their target grades, which is fantastic.
"We are delighted at the range of exciting opportunities they are taking up and the courses applied for continue to expand and reflect the varied interests and talents of our students.
"We have students moving on to conservatoires and the Royal College of Music, degree choices from flm and TV production to midwifery, fashion and textiles to robotics. Optometry, international relations and
everything in between. Several are pursuing apprenticeships in a range of fields, from business admin to engineering.
"Whatever their next step, we wish all our students the very best for the future.”
More than a third of all entries were A*- A grades, almost 90% of all entries were A*-C grades and the average grade achieved was a grade B.
A number of students performed outstandingly well, including 26 students who achieved all A-A* grades, and nine achieved all A*grades.