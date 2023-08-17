Grades were up on last year, with 25% of students achieving A to B or higher and 23% of all the grades were A to A* and 44% was A* to B overall. This meant all except a very small handful of students got their first choice university place.

Co-headteacher James Wilson said: “They've probably come through some of the highest levels of adversity, they didn't sit GCSEs two years ago, those kind of opportunities were taken away from them through Covid so these A-levels were the first external exams they sat and they've just done incredibly well, real success stories.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow co-head Alan Rogers added: “We're particularly proud of some individuals who perhaps otherwise wouldn't have sat level 3s so some children have sat level 3s this year who have had education healthcare plans and have had additional support.”

(L-R) Tia Barrett, Hannah Johnston and Millie Breeze will be attending their top choice in universities.

Mr Wilson continued: “We've got some students off to a variety of universities, not just like the Durham and Edinburgh and York and courses like biomedical science. We've got students going off to Westminster to do politics and Cardiff and students going abroad - a real wide range this year of destinations for students.”

Those celebrating include Lara Wood who studied biology, chemistry and maths and got accepted to her top choice university at Edinburgh

She said: “I think it was about playing to your strengths really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other high achievers in the sciences include Hannah Johnston, who secured her place at Sunderland University with three As in maths, chemistry and physics.

(L-R) Hannah Johnston, Tegan Schroeder and Millie Breeze studied chemistry together.

“I’m very excited to get to meet new people, it will be a totally new experience,” Hannah said.

Tia Barret, who will be studying biomedical science at the University of York, got two As and a B in biology, physics and maths, while Millie Breeze is going to Leeds University with three As also in biology, physics and maths.

Biverly Varghese will go on to study medicine with an impressive two A*s and an A in maths chemistry and biology, and Martha Walker will be taking a gap year to volunteer in Tanzania after achieving three As in maths, chemistry and biology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Allenby, director of sixth form, said: “We've seen a significant number of young people making individual progress for themselves and achieving into their chosen university destinations. We've also got a good number of young people who are either doing gap years in Australia or in different parts of the world which is very exciting for them.

A-level students at Duchess's Community High School.

“I think what's really significant is we say as a school that we really want to build relationships with young people. By having those strong relationships what you ultimately get is success and achievements.

"I think that's testament to all of the teachers who've really worked tremendously hard with our year 13s that the young people have continued to improve despite the challenges of Covid and despite their own personal challenges in some cases and they've come out with a set of results that their families and the community and ourselves should be very, very proud of.”

Director of standards for sixth form, Anna Harrison, added: “We look forward to hearing some really strong success stories as they move on into higher education or into employment or into apprenticeships.