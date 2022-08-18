Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Douglas secured A*s in English literature, music and geography; Emma Straker secured A*s in chemistry, maths and physics; Ailsa Batley also secured A*s in chemistry, maths and physics.

Two students are off to Oxford University this September - Antonia Johnson is going to Merton College and Madison Hall is away to Christchurch College.

Elsewhere there was continued success in the food, health and wellbeing department. Charlie McEwan secured an A* in childcare and a double A grade in health and social.

For the first time since 2019, students were able to collect their exam results in person.

There were some really strong results and more than 75% of applicants are away to their first choice university, with others securing places through insurance choices, clearing or entering the world of work and apprenticeships.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of grades were A*-A, 51% of grades were A*-B and 75% of grades were A*-C.

This set of students have had to overcome numerous challenges brought about by the Covid pandemic.

They had their GCSEs cancelled and studied for the last two and a half years in a mixture of online and in person learning.

The majority have also had some time off through Covid infections and most had never sat an external exam before this summer.

It was also a year for firsts for DCHS; the first student was accepted into the coveted Norland University (Nannies of the Royal family), as well as the first student taking ‘theatre writing, directing and performance’ as a course.

The school also achieved its first ever A* in further maths from Ben Hayter-Dalgliesh who is going to study maths and computer science at York University.

This year staff and students were worried in the build up to results day that the grading system would mean students missed out on the top grades, and this was not helped by an Ofqual announcement earlier in the week telling students what to do if they do not get their predicted grades.

With over 75% of students getting their first choice uni, 20% of students getting their insurance choice and others being placed through clearing this was not a problem for DCHS students.

The school always knew that this year was a ‘transition year’ between 2021 (when assessment was done directly by schools and colleges) and 2019 (the last year exams took place).

This means that overall grades would be about halfway between the two nationally. It did not mean that marking was harsher – the marking was done by exam boards in the usual way.

Instead, it means that when setting the grade boundaries, exam boards have been more generous than in a normal year to bring grades closer to 2021 levels.

Co-headteachers Alan Rogers and James Wilson said: “We are so proud of the achievements of the DCHS 6th class of 2022. The resilience they have shown under such conditions is remarkable.

“Although they have secured some incredible grades, we have to remember that these students are more than a grade, they are all exceptional, inspiring, and talented young people and we couldn’t be prouder of them.