A grand donation for school in Berwick from the Greenses Residents Committee

Jean Morgan, Francis Anderson, Isobel Cashmore and Ian Hay of the Greenses Residents Committee recently handed over a cheque for £1,000 to The Grove School in Tweedmouth.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Mar 2024, 10:23 GMT
The cheque for £1,000 is presented to The Grove School's headteacher, Penny Derries.

In gratefully receiving the donation, headteacher Penny Derries said: “The money will be used to further develop our outdoor areas.

“We have 51 pupils in school with complex needs.”

The Grove’s ethos is that it is a ‘happy, safe and supportive school where everyone is equally valued and nurtured to thrive’.

Its aims include providing ‘the highest standards of teaching and learning through setting challenging educational experiences that recognise everyone’s potential, develops from their needs and builds on their success’ and for teaching and learning ‘to be fun, enjoyable, motivating and meaningful’.

