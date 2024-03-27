The cheque for £1,000 is presented to The Grove School's headteacher, Penny Derries.

In gratefully receiving the donation, headteacher Penny Derries said: “The money will be used to further develop our outdoor areas.

“We have 51 pupils in school with complex needs.”

The Grove’s ethos is that it is a ‘happy, safe and supportive school where everyone is equally valued and nurtured to thrive’.

