A grand donation for school in Berwick from the Greenses Residents Committee
In gratefully receiving the donation, headteacher Penny Derries said: “The money will be used to further develop our outdoor areas.
“We have 51 pupils in school with complex needs.”
The Grove’s ethos is that it is a ‘happy, safe and supportive school where everyone is equally valued and nurtured to thrive’.
Its aims include providing ‘the highest standards of teaching and learning through setting challenging educational experiences that recognise everyone’s potential, develops from their needs and builds on their success’ and for teaching and learning ‘to be fun, enjoyable, motivating and meaningful’.