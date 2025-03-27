31 pictures as Northumberland schools celebrate World Book Day

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Mar 2025, 15:40 BST
Schools across Northumberland recently celebrated World Book Day.

Many pupils went to school dressed as their favourite book characters, with Harry Potter, Matilda and Disney princesses among the favourites.

Take a look through these 31 pictures from local schools.

Wooler First School oak class

1. Wooler First School

Wooler First School oak class Photo: supplied

Little Acorns at Wooler First School

2. Wooler First School

Little Acorns at Wooler First School Photo: supplied

Wooler First School cherry class

3. Wooler First School

Wooler First School cherry class Photo: supplied

Wooler First School cedar class

4. Wooler First School

Wooler First School cedar class Photo: supplied

