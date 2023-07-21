News you can trust since 1854
1,500 children have been educated on the benefits of wild game in Northumberland

The development board for British game introduced 1,500 six to 11-year-olds to wild game in Northumberland at Glendale Children’s Education Day.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 21st Jul 2023, 19:18 BST- 2 min read
The team of people bringing the campaign to Glendale Children's Education Day.
The team of people bringing the campaign to Glendale Children's Education Day.

Eat Wild aims to showcase wild game and promote assured meat that is reared and released to top welfare standards in the British countryside.

They champion the high welfare, nutritional benefits, the sustainability of game meat and offer people an easy education into the world of wild game.

Earlier this month, Eat Wild took to Northumberland to offer the children, who had mostly never heard of game, the opportunity to learn about the benefits surrounding its consumption with interactive drawings and photos.

Children taste testing the game.
Children taste testing the game.
They handed out close to 4,000 samples of meat and the children had the opportunity to observe venison butchery and then taste it as well as partridge.

Lord James Percy, Patron of BGA said “Educating the next generation about the benefits of wild game is integral to the future of its market. Eat Wild is a vital tool in promoting game as the high welfare, sustainable and free-range meat that it is.

“It opens the door to the countryside and all it has to offer, giving nutritional information and importantly, freedom of choice for people to enjoy a food source that is both sustainable and the production of which delivers a wealth of economic, social and environmental benefits."

Eat Wild will no doubt continue to deliver the modern food-centred campaign to inspire and excite young people.

John Queen, Head Wildlife Conservation Manager at Linhope Estate, said “At the annual award-winning Glendale Agricultural Society Children’s Countryside Day this year, the majority came to see the minority. We had a captive audience of 1,500 children aged six to 11 who came to learn all about rural occupations without any prejudice or judgement.

“They poked, they prodded, and they enthusiastically embraced everything and everyone involved with open minds, including Eat Wild who offered an incredible education of all things wild game and opened the children’s minds to the benefits of eating wild and sustainable meat.

"As adults, we all came away feeling proud to have been involved in such an amazing event.”

