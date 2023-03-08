12 primary schools in or near Ashington, Stakeford, and Guide Post with good or outstanding Ofsted ratings
Considering which school to send your children to is always a tough and important decision.
By Craig Buchan
4 hours ago
To provide reliable information to parents Ofsted, the government regulator for education, inspects schools and produces a report.
These reports grade schools ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’, or ‘inadequate’.
Here are the 12 schools in or near Ashington which have top ratings.
