There are some highly rated schools in south east Northumberland

12 primary schools in or near Ashington, Stakeford, and Guide Post with good or outstanding Ofsted ratings

Considering which school to send your children to is always a tough and important decision.

By Craig Buchan
4 hours ago

To provide reliable information to parents Ofsted, the government regulator for education, inspects schools and produces a report.

These reports grade schools ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’, or ‘inadequate’.

Here are the 12 schools in or near Ashington which have top ratings.

Rated good in January 2023. A special school.

Rated Good in December 2022.

Rated good in September 2022.

Rated outstanding in September 2022. A special school.

