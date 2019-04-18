Dorothy celebrates her century

Walking and good food are the recipe for a long and happy life, according to Dorothy Taylor, of Alnwick, who has just celebrated her 100th birthday.

Dorothy was born in Cramlington but moved to Alnwick when she was six weeks old and has been a resident of the town ever since.

Age 21, she married Jack Taylor. He worked at Farrs the upholsterers and she worked at House of Hardy, making fishing lines.

She lived independently in Greensfield Avenue until a few months ago and she is now a resident at Summerhill Care Home.

Dorothy celebrated her special party with an open house at Summerhill, which was attended by her family and friends.