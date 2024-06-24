- Revellers are gearing up for Glastonbury Festival, as gates open to Worthy Farm this week.
- This year’s headliners include SZA, Coldplay and Dua Lipa, with Shania Twain performing in the “Legends” slot
- There is still rampant speculation about who could be the secret band performing at Woodsies stage on Saturday evening.
- But with how big the festival is, is it officially bigger than Coachella - or even Vatican City?
It’s two sleeps until the gates open to Worthy Farm as Glastonbury Festival 2024 at 9am on June 26 2024 - headlined this year by Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay.
The sprawling festival site, estimated to be 900 acres, annually sees nearly 500,000 revellers call Worthy Farm their home for a few days, as the area once again becomes a miniature city with activities available outside of merely seeing your favourite band.
This had us thinking - is Glastonbury bigger than, say, Coachella Festival, its North American counterpart that also has earned a reputation for being “the” festival du jour in North America where many celebrities have been spotted throughout its glow-up in recent years?
Well, we were in luck, as you will be too if you’ve ever asked yourself just how big Glastonbury Festival is compared to other festivals. Geoffrey Prytherch developed the Glastonbury Map overlay, which allows users to enter a location and see just how much land mass Glastonbury covers compared to Leeds, Reading or in our cases below smaller countries.
So to settle the debate - is the Glastonbury Festival bigger than Coachella?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.