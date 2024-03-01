World-renowned names in soil health working with farmers in Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Regenerate Outcomes, which launched in 2021, sponsors a long-term farm mentoring programme, as well as verification services related to soil carbon and other environmental outcomes.

Members receive one-to-one support and mentoring from Understanding Ag, led by farmers Gabe Brown, Dr Allen Williams and Shane New, a leading global authority on regenerative farming.

Regenerate Outcomes is currently working with over 50 farms across the UK but with its largest number in the Hexham and Alnwick areas.

Joe and Rachel Henry from Rothbury.

Joe and Rachel Henry, who farm 300 acres with beef and sheep at Westhills Farm, near Rothbury, have joined.

They are first generation farmers, with Joe a farm vet by trade and Rachel a primary school teacher.

The couple moved to the area 20 years ago and began farming on a smallholding. They have been at Westhills for the last four years.

“Regenerative farming is a term that people use a lot now but that style of farming isn’t brand new by any means,” said Rachel.

A Regenerate Outcomes farm walk at Rothbury.

“It’s the way we’ve always farmed and our methods were probably just designed around what we wanted to do and we learned things along the way.

"I love the fact that what's good for the environment is good for our stock and is also good for our bank balance at the same time. If you look after one of them then you'll find the other two come as well. That's just brilliant. As soon as you know that, there's no turning back.”

Joe added: “The mentorship Regenerate Outcomes are offering is extremely attractive, alongside the opportunity to baseline, monitor and monetise our soil carbon.”

Regenerate Outcomes director Tom Dillon said the programme is intended to support the growing number of farmers who are focusing on improving soil health to become more resilient and less dependent on subsidies and external inputs.

“Farmers are facing multiple challenges, including extreme weather, fluctuations in the cost of external inputs and changes to farm subsidies,” he said.

“Improving soil health is a fundamental step towards taking control and becoming more self-sufficient in order to meet these challenges.”

Regenerate Outcomes is hosting a soil academy event in Northumberland in May.