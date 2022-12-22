In addition to the wider impacts of the changes to Government and the war in Ukraine, it has been a year of high input costs, a summer drought, and changes and reductions to farm payments.

“Despite these challenges, here at Wooler Mart we have been pleased to see an increase in buyers,” say mart owners Harrison and Hetherington. “We are attracting consignments from a much wider geographical area, including south Northumberland right up into the Scottish Borders.”

Despite this year’s lack of grass, and some vendors choosing to sell through the store ring later in the season, they have had a successful year’s trading.

Auctioneer Colin Smith.

Values have, on the whole, remained high and they have seen an increase of more than 8% in the throughput of prime lambs.

Cast ewe numbers have been good throughout and they continue to see the client base for the market increasing.

Wooler Mart has seen excellent quality sheep coming forward all year, culminating in a fantastic show at Christmas with quality stock exhibited from all over Northumberland and the Borders.

At the peak of the season, weekly numbers coming though the ring topped at 1800 lambs, and now in the final weeks of the year they are regularly seeing in the region of 1200 lambs and 500 cast ewes.

On a weekly basis a large percentage of the top class lambs are being purchased specifically for the major European Export Markets. For this market it is the highest quality stock which is demanded with required lamb weights in the region of 38 to 45 Kilos.

Prime sheep values averaged well in the early months of trading, but by October, in line with all other livestock trading centers across the UK, began to fall behind and are currently about £12 to £15 down per head on last year.

Its specialist Spring and Autumn store cattle sales were incredibly successful, and numbers and market share was maintained despite several major Northumberland vendors retiring.

This is, they believe, testament to this part of the country being a renowned livestock production area, which attracts noted finishers.

Trade at these sales was much as expected with prices achieved representing the finishing costs.

Demand for the stronger and older and more forward cattle was high, and we saw prices considerably up on the year, for the younger leaner cattle, prices were on a par with the previous year.

