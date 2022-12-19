Mark Mather is a mixed farmer at Haugh Head and also represents the Wooler ward on Northumberland County Council.

Cllr Mather explained that the costs of things like fuel, feed and fertiliser have gone through the roof and called for more direction from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) on the future of farming in the UK.

He said: “It’s extremely difficult. The energy prices everybody is seeing, but things like fertiliser and fuel have skyrocketed to levels we’ve never seen before.

Wooler farmer and local county councillor Mark Mather.

“The biggest concern is the lack of direction for the industry. We can deal with the day to day problems, even though they’re big problems, but only if we know that high quality, high health food is wanted.”

It comes after supermarkets, farmers and nature groups called for “bold, decisive action” on the Government’s plan for new, environmentally friendly agriculture subsidies to replace those offered by the EU prior to Brexit. The so-called Elms payments, which cover England, will pay farmers for “public goods” such as wildlife habitats, clean water, healthy soil and access to the countryside.

Cllr Mather added: “I would say Brexit has a smaller part to play. It’s more about the environmental work. Does this country want us to produce food going forward?

“There’s a huge part for farmers to play in going green. The reason this country looks so beautiful is because of the way it is farmed.

James Barber , Estate Manager, Matfen Home Farms, Mark Mather, County Councillor for Wooler, Jean Davidson, Chair, Northumberland National Park, Lord Curry of Kirkharle and Professor Sally Shortall, Chair of the Inquiry, Newcastle University.

“Landowners are taking back their land from tenant farmers as they see it as a better way to make money. Tenant farmers know the land better than anybody, they’re some of the best quality farmers because they’re so business minded.

“Food security is very important. There is a big direction to rewilding and forestry which will have an impact on the goods we produce.

“I can see a big impact on our communities. The farmer clears the snow, employs people, keeps the schools open. That’s unquantifiable and to me that’s really scary.”

