Some 28 small family livestock farmers recently came together at Hexham Auction Mart to learn more about the importance of biodiversity on the farm.

The workshop, which forms part of the RCF’s plans to extend its work in Northumberland, was designed to give farmers a practical introduction to biodiversity and the benefits of encouraging it on farm.

Over 80% of farmers surveyed by the RCF said that they wanted to do more to help and protect the environment to ensure more sustainable and viable businesses but that many lacked the required expertise.

Fraser Hugill and Tom Burston. Picture: Paul Flannigan

To deliver the workshop, the RCF enlisted consultants and local farmers Thomas Burston and Fraser Hugill.

The workshop content was tailored to livestock farmers and specific to Northumberland, highlighting the practical actions that can be taken on farms to manage and increase biodiversity and covering both existing and emerging policy and schemes relating to biodiversity at a national and regional level.

The workshop began with Fraser delivering a session that gave a whistlestop tour on identifying key habitats and species on farms.

Important topics covered included managing farmland habitats – in turn matching up how biodiversity fit with attendee’s individual farm objectives, moorland, and wading bird habitats, integrating trees on farm, winter bird food crops and hedgerows, lightly touching on the Sustainable Farming Incentive options awarded and discussing how practices like herbal leys can positively impact livestock welfare and lower costs across the farm long term.

The workshop ended with attendees identifying key actions that they could undertake to enhance biodiversity on their farm.

Katie Ridley, sustainability manager at Barbour, said: “It is fantastic to see the success of the session - we had such a variety of farmers in attendance and it was great to hear all the different, valuable insights and the sharing of new ideas and actions.”

Keith Halstead, executive director of the RCF, added: “I was delighted by how well it was received and the real interest in biodiversity shown by those farmers attending. The RCF firmly believes in supporting productive agriculture that is in harmony with nature.”