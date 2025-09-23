Following a successful ‘Tackling Rural Crime’ meeting in the south of the county in July, farmers and landowners in the Alnwick and surroundings areas are invited to a similar meeting at Alnwick Castle Golf Club on Tuesday, October 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, organised in partnership with The Farmer Network and Northumbria Police’s Rural Crime Team, will provide practical insight into the key issues in the locality.

Topics will include the latest challenges and progress in tackling rural crime in Northumberland and farm theft, machinery crime and livestock worrying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Bullock, project manager for The Farmer Network, said: “This meeting is an important opportunity to share experiences, discuss concerns and strengthen the partnerships that help us protect Northumberland’s countryside.”

The clubhouse at Alnwick Castle Golf Club.

The meeting is free to attend and attendees will have the chance to hear updates from the Rural Crime Team, as well as the opportunity to ask any questions.

To book your place, go to the relevant eventbrite page or email [email protected] or call 01768 868615.