Tackling Rural Crime meeting for farmers and landowners in Alnwick
The event, organised in partnership with The Farmer Network and Northumbria Police’s Rural Crime Team, will provide practical insight into the key issues in the locality.
Topics will include the latest challenges and progress in tackling rural crime in Northumberland and farm theft, machinery crime and livestock worrying.
Helen Bullock, project manager for The Farmer Network, said: “This meeting is an important opportunity to share experiences, discuss concerns and strengthen the partnerships that help us protect Northumberland’s countryside.”
The meeting is free to attend and attendees will have the chance to hear updates from the Rural Crime Team, as well as the opportunity to ask any questions.
To book your place, go to the relevant eventbrite page or email [email protected] or call 01768 868615.