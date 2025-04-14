Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Alnwick Neighbourhood Team urge owners to keep their dogs on leads following reports of sheep worrying and a Ewe being killed in Upper Coquetdale.

Alnwick mayor, Geoff Watson took to Facebook to pass on the message from the policing team. A spokesperson said: “We have received reports of sheep worrying, and of a ewe carrying lambs being attacked and killed by dogs in Upper Coquetdale over recent weeks.

“It is sad to see dog owners wishing to enjoy the tranquillity of our countryside, allowing their dog off the lead near to sheep where inevitably the dog will either chase and/or kill the ewe - ultimately destroying what they travel to the countryside to enjoy in the first place.

“Death to any lamb that ewes are carrying is inevitable if the ewe is killed, although can also take a few days for the ewe to abort the lamb following being chased by the stress this causes them.

The Alnwick Neighbourhood Team have received reports of a ewe carrying lambs being attacked and killed by dogs.

“It does not matter that your dog is well behaved, normally does not chase livestock, or that you use a shock collar to recall your dog - you should always keep your dog on a lead at all times around livestock.

“Should your dog kill sheep, you could receive a community resolution where a financial reimbursement covering the loss of a ewe or lamb to the farmer could be issued to you, or you could receive a Community Protection Warning Notice (CPNW) where stipulations on you using a lead and muzzle at all times could be issued.

“The National Farmer's Union (NFU) recently released figures that showed livestock attacks by dogs cost the industry £2.4 million in 2024.”