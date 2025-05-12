SFI concession offers temporary relief – but long-term certainty still needed, says youngsRPS

The recent decision by Defra to allow some paused Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) applications to proceed has been described by youngsRPS as a “welcome, if limited, concession” for farmers caught in limbo following the abrupt suspension of the scheme in April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concession applies only to those who had begun or submitted their SFI application prior to the pause, offering a measure of reassurance to those who had already invested time and resources into the process. However, with new applications still on hold, many farmers remain uncertain about their future planning and income streams.

“The sudden pause in the SFI scheme caused significant disruption for farming businesses across the country,” said Charles Raine, Rural Surveyor and Director at youngsRPS. “While this is by no means a perfect solution, it does offer temporary relief for those already engaged in the process. For others, the wait continues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

youngsRPS, which has supported generations of farming families across the North of England, has seen first-hand the frustration and concern this disruption has caused. The rural team has been working closely with clients during this uncertain period, ensuring they’re well-positioned to act as soon as further opportunities arise.

Charles Raine, Director of youngsRPS, "latest Government announcement only offers farmers temporary relief."

Raine continued: “At youngsRPS, we’ve built long-standing relationships with farmers navigating an increasingly complex support system. We welcome this concession, but recognise the many left behind. A stable, long-term commitment to both environmental and productivity-based schemes is essential if government support for British agriculture is to be meaningful and effective.”

The firm is urging the government to provide greater clarity and continuity for the sector, warning that piecemeal decision-making risks undermining farmer confidence and long-term environmental planning.

Farmers affected by the SFI pause, or those looking for advice on future funding opportunities, are encouraged to contact the youngsRPS rural team for support and guidance.