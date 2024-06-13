Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A block of arable land in Northumberland that has a guide price of £1.7million has been brought to the market.

The land at Newton Red House Farm on the outskirts of the village of Mitford extends to approximately 173.37 acres and is divided into five fields, all easily accessible.

It is mainly south facing and is considered capable of producing consistently good yields of a range of crops. The fields are well laid out and of a generous size, easily accommodating modern farming machinery.

The land has in recent times produced cereal crops in rotation, although potatoes and sugar beet have been grown in the past.

The land at Newton Red House Farm is for sale as a whole through Galbraith, for a guide price of £1.7million.

Will Blair of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a major landholding, with productive land and well-proportioned fields in a tranquil and idyllic part of the country.”