Rare breeds conservation group has new chairman

Zoe Burn, new chairman of the Rare Breeds Borders Group.

Zoe Burn, from Duns in the Scottish Borders, has been elected as the new chairman of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) Borders Support Group which covers an area between Edinburgh and Newcastle and Carlisle and Glasgow.

Zoe is following in her father Joe’s footsteps, as he retires from the role.

The support group creates a network that helps RBST members in or near the area work together to boost rare breeds’ chances of survival.

It monitors the localised prospects and challenges for rare breeds, helps deliver conservation programmes, runs a programme of social events, and encourages new interest in keeping native breeds.

Zoe was born and raised on a rare breeds farm, Crumstane Farm at Duns – one of the first rare breeds farm parks in Scotland.

Sadly the farm park closed to the public after the devastation of the foot and mouth outbreak in 2001 when Zoe was 10 years old, but the family farm continued to support the conservation of a number of rare breeds of sheep including Greyface Dartmoors, Lincoln Longwools, Norfolk Horns and other native breed sheep such as Herdwicks and Shetlands.

In 2019 Zoe’s father Joe received the Marsh Christian Trust Lifetime Achievement award for services to rare and native livestock conservation. In 2021 Zoe also became Chairman of Young RBST.

Zoe said: “I am very proud to take up the mantle as chairman of the RBST Borders Support Group.

"Our group really unites people who share an interest in our wonderful rare breeds of livestock and equines, and who share the important aim of supporting these breeds’ survival long into the future.

"The Borders group covers a large area and we have an important job in helping our group keep up to date with the latest news and regulations for both Scotland and England.

“As well as supporting our members in the local area, I am keen to promote their great work to play a leading role in RBST’s efforts to safeguard the future of native breeds at the national level, and to connect our group members with the new national Young RBST group.”

Zoe originally took up the post of support group secretary last year, with the mission to reconnect the group after the challenges of the pandemic.

Members have been connecting through regular virtual meetings as well as email contact and newsletters, and it is now planning the return of face-to-face meetings and events.

Zoe added: “This is an exciting time for the RBST Borders Support Group. Not only has appreciation been growing for native breeds’ characteristics and products, but we are also looking forward to restarting our programme of face-to-face events.

"One of the first will be at the Borders Agricultural Society’s Schools Day in Kelso in May, where we are looking forward to introducing primary school age children to some of our rare breeds and encouraging new interest in why these breeds are so special.

“We are a very friendly group and we encourage anyone with an interest in native breeds to make contact, whether just to receive our quarterly newsletters or to become more involved with our events and conservation work.”