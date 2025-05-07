Pioneering research work at Northumberland farm helps climate action company scoop $5million prize

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A carbon capture company has won a $5m dollar international prize, thanks partly to research carried out in Northumberland.

Fieldwork by scientists from Newcastle University, which demonstrated volcanic dust's ability to capture carbon and improve crop yields, was carried out in collaboration with UNDO, the company founded by Jim Mann, an ex-Durham University ecology student.

And Jim has now thanked everyone involved in the Newcastle University research team after travelling to New York to receive the $5m award from the internationally renowned Xprize competition to scale up the business.

Intensive field tests at Nafferton Farm, near Stocksfield, published last year, showed that spreading volcanic dust on farmland – a material that captures a vast amount of carbon from the air – could also increase crop yields by more than 20%.

Spreading crushed volcano rock on farmland.

The work marked a major step forward in the scientific credibility of the process, proving widespread use of basalt rock on farmland using a process called Enhanced Rock Weathering (ERW), would make farmland more productive, capture carbon and, because natural materials are being used,reduce the amount of harmful phosphates flowing into our streams and rivers.

The evidence helped support UNDO’s submission for funding in the $100m XPrize competition - the world’s largest - which offered big prizes for projects that could combat climate change.

The competition challenged teams around the world to develop high-quality carbon dioxide removal (CDR) solutions that could be scaled up to gigatonne level and sustainably remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and oceans.

It attracted more than 1,300 applicants from 88 countries, and in the final year of its four-year search, it narrowed down to 20 finalists from 11 countries.

Jim Mann, CEO of UNDO.

Each finalist successfully removed more than 1,000 net tonnes of CO2 in the final year of the competition, meeting XPrize’s demonstration requirements - the first step towards scaling sustainably to remove billions of tonnes globally.

UNDO has now been named one of just four global winners and awarded a $5m prize. This money will help take the company to the next level in the years ahead as it scales from kilotonne to megatonne removals.

Professor David Manning, Professor of Soil Science, Newcastle University School of Natural and Environmental Sciences, said today: "We are delighted with the news that UNDO won the $5m award from XPrize.

“We work closely with UNDO on a number of projects, especially engaging our undergraduate and postgraduate students in the potential for enhanced rock weathering to mitigate climate change.

Prof David Manning.

"Research at Nafferton Farm has shown that, in a bad year for crop growth, use of basaltic rock dust gives increased yields, suggesting that it is particularly helpful when plants are under stress.

“At Cockle Park Farm, we have long-standing carbon capture experiments (10 years), which influence the design of research carried out by UNDO and other companies. We are also using our unique hydrologically-isolated plots in new experiments with UNDO to measure weathering at field scale."

Jim Mann, founder and CEO at UNDO, said: "Being an XPrize winner is a powerful validation - not just of UNDO’s scientific rigour and massively scalable operational model but of the incredible academic and agricultural communities behind it all.

“Our collaborative research with Newcastle University is instrumental in advancing this vital climate technology, particularly by demonstrating the agronomic benefits of applying crushed silicate rock to local farmland.

“In a field of truly impressive innovators, this recognition highlights the enormous achievement of taking enhanced rock weathering from the lab and into the field.

“It's an honour to be part of the winning cohort, united in our mission of creating a liveable planet for future generations.”

The science behind enhanced rock weathering lies in how crushed basalt rock, best described as volcano dust, can improve soil quality and increase crop yields while capturing a tremendous amount of carbon from the air.

Excess carbon dioxide in our atmosphere and oceans is the main driver of climate change and the XPrize competition was set up to recognise that solving the climate crisis will require a mosaic of solutions and that no single pathway or innovation can do it alone.