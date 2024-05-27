Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northumberland couple have won a TV competition to takeover a 340 acre farm in the county.

Livestock Auctioneer Adam Grieve and his wife Jenny were announced as the winners of Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker when the show’s final episode aired on Channel 4 on Sunday evening.

The couple beat six other applicants competing for a 10 year tenancy of the farm, which is part of the National Trust’s Wallington estate, over eight episodes.

Despite the show being filmed last year, the win is still “surreal” for Adam and Jenny.

As winners, Adam and Jenny Grieve will take over this 340 acre farm for ten years. (Photo by Big Circus Media)

They said: “For a long time we did not think we would be in this position as farm tenancies are hard to come by. We were delighted to be part of the process and to help promote the challenges new entrants face.

“We have been busy over the last year getting to know the farm, settling in as a family, and increasing our livestock numbers to a manageable amount.

“We have been working really closely with the National Trust to develop the biodiversity of the farm and hope to be able to successfully implement our business plan over the next 10 years.”

The other finalists were fourth generation Wallington farmer Joseph and couple Jamie and Mari, a farming consultant and veterinary nurse respectively.

Matt Baker shares a toast with winners Adam and Jenny. (Photo by Big Circus Media)

Presenter Matt Baker said: “I know it was a very tough decision for the National Trust, with all the shortlisted applicants being very worthy tenants. I was so pleased for Adam, Jenny, and their family that they were the successful ones.

“As a local family who are well-rooted in the area, from Adam being the chairman of the local young farmers through to him now being the local livestock auctioneer, combined with Jenny's work with schools and young people in the area, they are a perfect fit for the farm.

“The whole practical selection process on the farm meant that the National Trust was more than satisfied Adam and Jenny were exactly what they were looking for. With their two young boys coming through, hopefully they will be there for many years to come.”

Adam had entered the competition on his own while Jenny continued to work and look after their young family, but she joined her husband for the moment they were announced as victors.

Adam and Jenny presented their final business plan to judges Sally and Giles in the series finale. (Photo by Big Circus Media)

Wallington’s general manager Sally Richards and National Trust land and estates director Giles Hunt decided the couple had the skills, drive, and business plan to run the farm successfully over the next decade.

Throughout the series contenders had the opportunity to work and stay on the farm, to get to know Sally and Giles, and to tweak their plans and ambitions for the farm ahead of a final business plan presentation.

Experts were brought in alongside encouragement from Matt, who also presents Countryfile, to assist the applicants in their tasks along the way.

Giles said: “I could not be more delighted that Adam and Jenny secured the tenancy of the farm. Throughout the process Adam performed extremely well, with no task phasing him.

“His passion for farming, the rural community, and Northumberland shone through at every stage.

“It was not all plain sailing for Adam though. He had some sticky moments with this business case, but he learnt from his mistakes, kept calm, and focused on persuading us that he and Jenny were the best tenants of the farm, which is exactly what they did.

“We are all very much looking forward to a long and happy working relationship with the whole family.”

Adam and Jenny have hit the ground running with a number of projects on the farm, including sowing several wildflower meadows, planting nearly 5km of hedgerow, continuing to graze their livestock, and successfully navigating their first lambing season.

Sally said: “Spending time on the farm with all the applicants was invaluable for me. Any great plan needs a team of great people to bring it to life and make it happen.”

Filming is due to take place this autumn for a second series of Our Dream Farm, with contestants hoping to take over a National Trust holding in Wales.

Matt, who is also an executive producer of the programme, said: “I think this series has been a real eye-opener for many viewers into how tenant farming fits into our agricultural processes, and also the fact that there are so many talented and capable applicants usually just for one farm.