It is looking to support one-off projects that can be eligible for funding if they meet the criteria of conserving and enhancing its nature and landscapes.

Since the 2021 launch, over £600,000 has been awarded through the scheme, but the authority is now offering an additional £1 million in funding for projects to be delivered between 2023 and 2025.

The Farming in Protected Landscapes (FiPL) programme, led by Defra, provides funding to farmers and land managers in National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs). Nationally, over 5,000 have benefited from the FiPL programme, with £25 million allocated and over 2,400 projects approved for funding across England.

Alnham Farm Upper Coquetdale. (Photo submitted by Northumberland National Park)

The money has supported local projects, such as enriching a historic hay meadow at Alnham Farm in Upper Coquetdale to improve species diversity and habitat, and installing a water system to allow cattle grazing in an area where there was no water supply at Waterhead & Bradley farm near Hadrian’s Wall.

Tony Gates, Northumberland National Park Authority CEO, said: “Since its launch, the FiPL programme has been a catalyst in helping us to promote sustainable land use inside the National Park, and we’re proud of the projects that have been delivered so far.

“The £1 million from this grant will help us to support more farmers and land managers to initiate pioneering plans that will continue to conserve and enhance our beautiful landscapes for future generations, whilst enhancing access to them, taking climate action and helping to restore biodiversity. FiPL grants will help to support land management and communities within the National Park, and we look forward to receiving applications.”

Farming Minister Mark Spence said: “Our National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty are key components of our farming landscape while providing a home for important habitats and species, contributing to our nation’s health, economy, and resilience to climate change.

Tony Gates, CEO, Northumberland National Park Authority. (Photo submitted by Northumberland National Park).

“The Farming in Protected Landscapes programme is helping farmers to improve the natural environment and provide more opportunities for people to enjoy our beautiful countryside, alongside sustainable food production.”