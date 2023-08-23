Northumberland girl wins young handler class at Valais Blacknose sheep show

Penny Wood won the age eight and under young handler class at the Blacknose Beauties national show and sale in Carlisle.

She was representing Valais Blacknose Northumberland from Prendwick Farm, near Whittingham.

There were almost 200 show entries as exhibitors and enthusiasts gathered to showcase and celebrate some of the finest Valais Blacknose sheep in the UK.

Penny Wood of Valais Blacknose Northumberland.

Two days of competition, demonstrations, and trade stalls provided everyone with an opportunity to enjoy themselves and learn much about this fascinating breed.

During this year’s event, the Valais Blacknose Society (VBS) raised funds for the Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation (CDL Foundation), which help and supports organisations and individuals working within the mental health and suicide prevention sphere.

All proceeds from the annual raffle, 25% of sales from the VBS 2023 calendar, and donations were donated directly to the charity. Additionally, there was an auction of two Valais Blacknose lambs, with breeders generously donating all proceeds to the charity. These lambs were from the prize-winning flocks of Valais Blacknose Sheep Northumberland and Valais Blacknose Sheep Cheshire. VBS is delighted to have raised £8,000.

VBS chairman Raymond Irvine said: "Our show was a huge success. The animals on display were of the highest quality, a true testament to the dedication and hard work of all the breeders who spent months preparing their sheep for the event.