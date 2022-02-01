Northumberland firm launches new haylage product to the equine market

Silvermoor managing director Ralph Thompson.

The new ‘magical minty unicorn haylage’ is low sugar and high fibre, ideal for laminitics and to aid weight management in ponies and horses.

A first for the UK, it is made with only UK native grasses, cocksfoot and timothy.

This blend of grasses has under 10% non-structural carbohydrates and is dust free.

Ralph Thompson, managing director of Silvermoor Ltd, said: "This natural, traditional haylage is unlike any other type on the market.

"We wanted to create one that any horse or pony could enjoy whether they are laminitic or weight-watching.

“What makes us different is that all our grass for haylage is grown here on Silvermoor Farm.

"We control the whole process from sowing the seeds to harvesting the grass and bagging the haylage on-site.