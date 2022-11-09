Farmers are facing the imminent end of BPS payments, dramatic inflation and rising interest rates which makes future business planning absolutely vital.

GSC Grays, the rural land and property specialists, are helping farmers get through the financial struggle by offering free business advice under the Farm Business Advice Service (FBAS).

The GSC Grays team will offer advice designed to help farmers formulate a plan to tackle barriers they need to overcome to reach goals in the next 10 years.

GSC Grays is an independent firm of Farm Business Consultants, Land and Estate Agents.

A key element of the GSC Grays support will be a free on farm business review delivered on site to give farmers a forensic examination of their business, including a financial risk assessment.

Robert Sullivan, head of farm business at GSC Grays, said: ” One year out from payments being halved over 60% of farm business remain unprofitable without their BPS payment.

“Combined with inflation and rising interest rates, there is real concern for the future and the Government’s BPS advance -in response to increased prices in May - was a stark demonstration of how integral subsidies continue to be in keeping farms afloat.

“All farms are different and one size does not fit all, so we made sure that our FBAS scheme can be shaped to fit the farmer and their individual situation and needs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farmers from the county are welcome to find out more information at a breakfast seminar, taking place at The Alnwick Garden on November 30.