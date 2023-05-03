News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
2 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
4 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
6 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
11 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
11 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Northumberland farmers encouraged to take part in LEAF Open Farm Sunday

A north Northumberland farmer has issued a rallying call for colleagues to take part in a showcase event for the industry.

By Ian Smith
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:22 BST
Anne Mair-Chapman.Anne Mair-Chapman.
Anne Mair-Chapman.

Anne Mair-Chapman, who farms at Kypie near Milfield with her family, is drumming up support for Open Farm Sunday on June 11, managed by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming).

It will be the third time Anne has taken part and she wants fellow farmers to consider registering as new or returning host farmers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It really is the most rewarding day,” she says. “I understand that the idea of opening your farm to the public can be terrifying, but once you start talking to your visitors, you’ll soon realise that you have so much to offer in terms of myth busting or explaining what it is you do on your farm and why.”

Anne took on the role of LEAF Open Farm Sunday Ambassador for North East England in early 2021.

Most Popular

“There’s so many reasons to take part, whether you have a farm shop or diversification project to promote, innovative technology to share or simply, you see the need to bridge the gap between producer and consumer," she said. “LEAF Open Farm Sunday is the perfect opportunity to get your message across.”

She added: “It doesn’t matter what size of event you choose to run. A small farmer lead farm walk can be just as interesting as the largest farm using the most modern technology, all types and sizes of events are welcomed as we all have our own stories to tell.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information, contact Anne at [email protected] or visit www.farmsunday.org

Related topics:Northumberland