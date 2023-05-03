Anne Mair-Chapman.

Anne Mair-Chapman, who farms at Kypie near Milfield with her family, is drumming up support for Open Farm Sunday on June 11, managed by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming).

It will be the third time Anne has taken part and she wants fellow farmers to consider registering as new or returning host farmers.

“It really is the most rewarding day,” she says. “I understand that the idea of opening your farm to the public can be terrifying, but once you start talking to your visitors, you’ll soon realise that you have so much to offer in terms of myth busting or explaining what it is you do on your farm and why.”

Anne took on the role of LEAF Open Farm Sunday Ambassador for North East England in early 2021.

“There’s so many reasons to take part, whether you have a farm shop or diversification project to promote, innovative technology to share or simply, you see the need to bridge the gap between producer and consumer," she said. “LEAF Open Farm Sunday is the perfect opportunity to get your message across.”

She added: “It doesn’t matter what size of event you choose to run. A small farmer lead farm walk can be just as interesting as the largest farm using the most modern technology, all types and sizes of events are welcomed as we all have our own stories to tell.”

