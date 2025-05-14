Northumberland farmer warns food standards must be protected after UK-US trade deal

The farmers’ union has given a mixed reaction to Britain’s new trade deal with the United States.

The much-heralded deal included agreements to slash tariffs for UK farmers as well as car makers and steelworks.

The Government’s continued insistence on blocking imports of food products such as chlorinated chicken and hormone reared beef was welcomed by the National Farmers Union.

In Northumberland, farmer and council leader Glen Sanderson was more cautious. He said it was “early days” for the deal but warned farmers would not tolerate further hits to their industry following the controversial family farm tax.

Council leader Glen Sanderson.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “We find ourselves in this position as a direct result of tariffs introduced by the US administration in April. This is not something anybody wanted.

“Since then, we have worked tirelessly on behalf of British agriculture, engaging closely with the UK Government to ensure our farmers receive a fair and balanced outcome within this deal and that the public is not exposed to lower standard produce. We appreciate the Government’s efforts in listening to our concerns, particularly around maintaining high standards, protecting sensitive agricultural sectors and securing reciprocal access for beef.

“For several years, we’ve campaigned with the UK’s agricultural attachés in Washington for market access for British beef, a product globally respected for its quality and strong environmental credentials. These efforts have contributed to enabling the UK Government to secure ring-fenced access for British beef exports to the US.

“However, the inclusion of a significant volume of bioethanol in the deal raises concerns for British arable farmers. We are working through what this means for the viability of the domestic bioethanol production and therefore the potential impact on our members.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Photo: NCJ Media / Craig Connor.

“Our biggest concern is that two agricultural sectors have been singled out to shoulder the heavy burden of the removal of tariffs for other industries in the economy. While we understand this, we also know that today is the start, not the end, of a process and UK agriculture cannot continue to shoulder such imbalances in future negotiations.”

Coun Sanderson, who farms near Longhorsley and leads the council’s Conservative group, said the changes around beef exports would have a larger impact in Northumberland. However, he remained sceptical of the deal after the farming sector had been rocked by Government policy since the general election.

Coun Sanderson said: “I think it is early days still. Farms have had a kicking over the last eight or nine months from this Government.

“These farms in Northumberland are crucial for the economy and for tourism, and should be treated with the utmost respect. I think the deal could well be another example of how farmers are not being treated with the respect they deserve, but the devil will be in the detail.

“I hope the unions are listened to very carefully. Any new outlet for traditionally reared, high standard been is a good thing – but we need to be sure of what the quid-pro-quo is.

“I would not like to see our market open to food that is not produced to the same welfare standards as ours.”

Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, said: “This historic deal delivers for British business and British workers protecting thousands of British jobs in key sectors."