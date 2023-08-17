Crow Hall Farm, in the Tyne Valley between Bardon Mill and Haydon Bridge, comprises nearly 1,800 acres and significant natural capital, commercial woodland and sporting assets.

It includes Muckle Moss, one of only nine national nature reserves in the North East and borders the southern boundary of the Northumberland National Park.

The sale includes a traditional four bedroom farmhouse dating back to 1770, a farm manager’s bungalow, agricultural worker’s cottage and livestock buildings capable of housing up to 200 head of cattle and 2000 ewes.

Crow Hall Farm.

The farm is being offered as a whole or in two lots: the low ground and Whitshields Farm farmstead at £4.75m and the high ground including some livestock buildings at Seldom Seen Farm at £2.75m.

John Coleman, head of farm sales at GSC Grays, said: “For the past eight years this fully equipped livestock farm has been managed by Victoria Furlong, the 2017 Countryfile, Young Farmer of the Year Award Winner, and she has been responsible for a significant modernisation programme.

"Some of this work was in identifying the need to improve cattle handling facilities but also includes systematic improvement of the pasture, a significant amount of woodland management and repair and replacement of boundary walls and fences.”

Muckle Moss supports important bird life and preserves a unique landscape which includes a floating peat bog and rare sphagnum mosses created by glacial retreat.