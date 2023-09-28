Northumberland Estates seeks new tenant for 1,000-acre farm between Alnwick and Morpeth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shieldykes Farm on Newton-on-the-Moor has come on the market to let under a 12-year Farm Business Tenancy arrangement.

The farm is available as a whole or in two lots from March 25, 2024.

As a whole, the farm consists of a farmhouse, steading and a mixture of arable and permanent pasture.

Lot 1 is made up of the farm steading and farmland and Lot 2 consists of the farmhouse and stables with a permanent pasture.

The farmhouse comprises five bedrooms with generous gardens, parking and outbuildings as well as stabling for horses, additional storage buildings and a concrete yard area. There is also an external building converted into a bothy.

Following renovations, the farmhouse will be available from March 2025.