Northumberland Estates seeks new tenant for 1,000-acre farm between Alnwick and Morpeth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shieldykes Farm on Newton-on-the-Moor has come on the market to let under a 12-year Farm Business Tenancy arrangement.
The farm is available as a whole or in two lots from March 25, 2024.
As a whole, the farm consists of a farmhouse, steading and a mixture of arable and permanent pasture.
Lot 1 is made up of the farm steading and farmland and Lot 2 consists of the farmhouse and stables with a permanent pasture.
The farmhouse comprises five bedrooms with generous gardens, parking and outbuildings as well as stabling for horses, additional storage buildings and a concrete yard area. There is also an external building converted into a bothy.
Following renovations, the farmhouse will be available from March 2025.
An open day for interested parties will be held on October 20 from 10am to 3pm. Tenders should be submitted to Northumberland Estates before midday on Friday, December 8.