Northumberland estate offers public rare opportunity to explore conservation measures

A Northumberland estate is offering a rare opportunity for members of the public to view its conservation measures.
By Charlie Watson
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read

The opportunity, a Soil and Song Conservation Walk, is being held at the Middleton North estate near Morpeth on the evening of Thursday, June 8.

Middleton North covers 440 acres of land – a mixture of ancient ridge and furrow, arable that has been converted into herbal rich leys, mixes for wild birds mixes and wildflowers.

Run by Charlie Bennett and his wife Charlotte, it is in the midst of a large biodiversity project, including the planting of 15,000 trees and creation of 14 new ponds. In three years numbers of farmland birds have increased beyond all expectations.

Charlie Bennett.
Charlie Bennett.
The event is helping to raise funds for the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust which for more than 80 years has been researching practical ways to reverse game and wildlife declines in the UK.

Tickets for the event are £30. To buy a ticket contact: [email protected]

