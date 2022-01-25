Northumberland cow breaks auction mart record

Jonathan Watson selling Tweeddale Rosemary at Borderway.

Jonathan and Jayne Watson took the Borderway Mart record for a Charolais heifer, at 18,000 guineas (nearly £19,000), at a ‘White Gold’ sale.

The sale at the Carlisle venue attracted entries from some of the best Charolais genetics from across the UK.

It was the first dedicated Harrison and Hetherington collective sale of Charolais females on behalf of The British Charolais Cattle Society for many years.

Jonathan Watson, of Tweeddale Charolais from Bowsden Moor Farm, said: “We are delighted to have been part of this inaugural ‘White Gold’ Sale at Carlisle.

"The vendors presented a unique opportunity for purchasers to buy the best of their breeding herds which has perhaps never been possible before.

"The eight heifers we presented were literally our crown jewels and it was very pleasing to see them all go on to either establish new or enhance existing pedigree herds.

"To have attained the centre record at this sale with our principle maiden heifer, Tweeddale Rosemary, was a wonderful surprise and a shock. It is hopeful that this sale will become a regular fixture for the future.”

Leading prices were Tweeddale Rosemary 18,000gns, Burradon Rozy 9,000gns, Burradon Rebecca 9,000gns, Tweeddale Royalty 5,000gns, and Elgin Robin 5,000gns. The sale average for 25 females sold was £4779.60, representing an 80% clearance.

Harrison and Hetherington auctioneer James Little added: “All heifers were well bid for, and to achieve a centre record of 18,000gns really capped the day off.

“The aim was to provide both a showcase and a live ring sale, answering the demand from those looking to improve their existing herds and those wanting to start up their own herd.

“In recent years these noted herds have primarily sold females directly off farm, so the opportunity to purchase on the open market, under one roof, has been almost non-existent.”