Northumberland County Show poised to make summer comeback after Covid cancellations

The agricultural show, sponsored by youngsRPS, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is scheduled to be held in the grounds of Bywell Hall, near Stocksfield, on Friday, June 3.

The event involves thousands of volunteers, competitors and traders, and in the past has welcomed over 26,000 visitors.

The Northumberland County Show is set to return to the grounds of Bywell Hall.

Charles Raine, director of youngsRPS, said: "The Northumberland Show is the jewel in the country shows calendar and this year proves to be even more momentous with it landing on Jubilee weekend.

"With the cancellation of both the 2020 and 2021 shows we are all eager to return bigger and better than before. The return of the show is creating a real buzz across Northumberland, more so with it this year being on Bank Holiday Friday, what better way to kick off Jubilee weekend celebrations with all of the family.”

He continued: “Visitors to the show will join us in celebrating not only the prime of the region's agricultural industry but also enjoy demonstrations, food, shopping and much, much more.”

The Northumberland County Show, run by Tynedale Agricultural Society, has been held in various locations and under different names since the 1830’s, and over its 190-year history has only been cancelled a handful of times: during each world war and Foot and Mouth.