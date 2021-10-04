Jim Elliott, the present British Horse Ploughing Champion, from Maud, Aberdeenshire will be ploughing on both days with his horses, Tom and Pat.

The 70th British National Ploughing Championships & Country Festival is being held at Mindrum Mill, near the Scottish border, on October 9-10.

Sue Frith, chief executive of the Society of Ploughmen said: “At the moment, the forecasts look good but it doesn’t worry us anyway - if it does rain just bring your wellies!”

Among the ploughers will be host farmer and President of the Society of Ploughmen, Ian Harvey.

Two pairs of steam ploughing engines will be working.

There will also be vintage tractors, giant steam ploughing engines and horses ploughing.

Machinery dealers will be there, along with a wide range of agricultural trade stands, shopping stalls and crafts.

As it is a 250-acre site, the local young farmers club will be driving tractors and trailers for ‘bus’ rides so visitors can see everything.

The site will be signed from major roads.

Further information can be found at www.ploughmen.co.uk