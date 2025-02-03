North Northumberland MP David Smith has called on the UK’s largest supermarkets to adopt a “fairer deal” for the nation’s farmers.

The Labour MP joined with 46 colleagues to express concern over “unfair” practices they say are “severely affecting” UK agriculture. The MPs pointed out that some farmers often receive as little as 1p profit from the food items they produce.

Rural Labour MPs have seen their relationship with farmers tested since the General Election following a number of unpopular decisions. The move to change inheritance tax relief on farmland has provoked significant protests from the farming industry, while concerns have also been raised around fertiliser tax and changes to tax rules around double-cab pick up trucks.

In a letter sent to the UK’s so-called “big six” supermarkets – Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Aldi, Morrisons, and Lidl – the MPs highlighted that the companies made profit of over £5 billion between them over the last year alone. In comparison, a typical, 200 acre family farm in the UK makes around £27,300 profit on average.

The letter adds: “In a world where farmers and producers are struggling to make a living, and relying on Government grants and subsidies so that they can survive from one year to the next, this can’t be seen as fair or right.”

Mr Smith said: “Supermarkets are claiming to support UK farmers, but their actions suggest otherwise. Farmers and growers play a vital role in securing the UK’s food sustainability, but they aren’t receiving a fair deal from the supermarkets, whose punitive and misleading practices have been going on for years without challenge.

“I’ve known from a number of conversations that this is one of the issues that keeps Northumberland farmers up at night, and the dominance of large supermarkets can make a mockery of the hard work needed to grow our nation’s food.

"It can’t be seen as right or fair that farmers often receive 1p profit from the food items they produce, and which we all enjoy, whilst at the same time supermarkets are making excessive profits.

“Farmers deserve a fair deal, and consumers deserve honesty and transparency.”

Ashington and Blyth MP Ian Lavery was also among the signatures on the letter.