NFU and GSC Grays team up for post Budget business resilience events in Northumberland

GSC Grays is running a series of business resilience events in partnership with NFU North to help future proof farm businesses.

A panel of experts, including James Bush, farm business consultant at GSC Grays, alongside trusted partners from agricultural solicitors and accountants, will discuss post-budget announcements and explore strategies which support informed decision making, enabling farmers to manage increasing industry volatility, drive productivity, and improve business resilience.

The eight free to attend events include: Thursday, November 14 from 12.30pm to 3pm at Tynedale Rugby Club in Corbridge and from 6.30pm to 9pm the same day at Bowsden Village Hall, near Berwick.

Robert Sullivan, head of farm business, GSC Grays, said: “Farming is currently under pressure from many different directions and we have endured the worst harvest I can remember in my 35 year career.

“As an industry we have always had to deal with factors outside our control - the weather, input prices and sale prices to name just a few – and all too often I hear ‘there is nothing I can do about this’. That thought process needs to change.

“The business resilience events offer a vital opportunity for attendees to recognise where they can take back control, reduce their risk and increase their resilience amidst increasing uncertainty.”

Places at all the free to attend events are limited and must be booked in advance. Bookings can be made via the GSC Grays website https://www.gscgrays.co.uk/business-resilience-events/