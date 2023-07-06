News you can trust since 1854
New podcast aims to help farmers in Northumberland plant more trees

A new podcast gives a glimpse into how farmers in Northumberland are creating more woodlands on their land.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 6th Jul 2023, 18:13 BST- 1 min read

The Great Northumberland Forest, is behind the launch, with project manager, Mark Child as host.

There is a plan to plant millions of trees, creating more wooded landscapes across the county by 2030 to help tackle the big challenges such as climate change and biodiversity decline, as well as promoting health and wellbeing, and supporting a thriving local economy.

Guest speakers will be featured from Westhills Farm in Rothbury, Middle Coldcotes farm near Ponteland and Low Newton Hall Farm near Alnwick, as the series’ 10-minute episodes look at topics including agroforestry, planting for nature and wetlands, and planting in small areas.

Cllr Glen Sanderson.Cllr Glen Sanderson.
The first episode can be listened to on Spotify here.

Northumberland County Council has committed to creating more tree coverage across the county.

Council leader Glen Sanderson, said: “This new podcast series is a very informative resource for land managers and gives first-hand experiences about how trees are benefiting areas in the county.

“Being a farmer myself, I understand the challenges of modern farming and balancing this with greenhouse gas reduction. I would urge everyone who is thinking about adding trees to their land to give it a listen and get in touch with the team to find out more about how we can support you.”

For enquiries regarding adding trees to your property, or restoration of trees damaged by Storm Arwen, please contact [email protected] or 01670 623416. Leave a voicemail with your name, number and a short message.

